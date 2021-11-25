Brianna: Caviar needs special care because it is highly perishable. First, remove it from the refrigerator only about 10 to 15 minutes before serving. Remove the lid but keep the caviar in the container it came in. Serve on a bed of crushed ice and use ONLY non-metal utensils. Here in the United States, caviar is most often served with toast points, which are small crackerlike triangles of thin, white, toasted bread or crackers.