Dear Heloise: Why must so many television programs and movies have loud background music? This makes it difficult and sometimes impossible to hear what is being said by the actors. I’ve turned off shows that are hard to hear and walked out of movie theaters where the words were being drowned out by the music or noise in the background. After talking to a number of women at various functions, I found out I’m not the only one who has done this. Whoever is responsible for the music in movies should really tone it down so we can hear the actors.