A mask is not necessary when attending an outdoor party or barbecue with fully vaccinated family members and close friends.
Fully vaccinated people “can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”
You will need to wear a mask “on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.”
Continue to wear a mask if doing so makes you feel more comfortable, but know that the recommendations have loosened on mask usage.
Dear Heloise: The three Ws: Wash your hands, watch your distance (six feet) and wear a mask. We're still fighting the coronavirus, even with vaccinations getting done. Let's all stay vigilant.
— Mark S. in Illinois
Dear Readers: If you’re going to buy chemical-free (organic) produce, you have to face this reality. You may see bugs, gnats and/or worms on your organic fruits and veggies. No biggie; just do the following:
Soak in a saltwater and vinegar bath, then plunge food into ice water, or cut veggies and fruits into bite-size pieces and soak in water for 30 minutes.
Don’t be afraid of these critters; they are a part of nature, and they want what you have: delicious fresh fruits and vegetables!
Dear Heloise: I'd like to continue the discussion on women's clothing about jeans pockets either being too small or nonexistent.
My pet peeve is the cropped hoodie. What's the point of wearing a hoodie to keep your head warm if your belly is then exposed? Crazy!
— Kat S. in New Mexico
Dear Readers: Did you know? Of course we typically drinking water, soda, milk or wine with dinner. But drinking at meals in between bites of food resets your brain and clears your palette so each bite tastes delicious.
Dear Heloise: Inspect used furniture before you buy it. Bring a magnifying glass, if necessary. Do you see white dots or small black stains in the seaming and along the edges of mattresses, couches or chairs? White dots in the seaming are bedbug eggs. Black stains are dried blood. And it's not just fabric pieces. Bedbugs can survive on wood as well.
We are all for sustainability and repurposing, but make sure your used furniture pieces are clean.
— Kevin S. in Florida
Dear Readers: Save napkins from takeout (we’re not saying take extra; they usually give you plenty). Carry them in your purse or handbag. These napkins have a rougher texture and are perfect for sopping up oil throughout the day, especially if you’re in a warmer climate.
