Years ago, we had an engineer who left work (Houston area — daylight, not dusk or dark), drove to the mall, then placed valuables into the car's trunk. The guy was inside the mall for not more than five minutes to pick up some items. When he returned to his car in the mall's open-air parking lot (not a parking garage), thieves had popped open his trunk to steal two laptops: the company's laptop and his personal laptop. If the man had confronted the thieves, he could have been shot or stabbed. Avoid problems by planning ahead.