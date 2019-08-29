Dear Heloise: I buy a lot of merchandise from a major e-commerce platforms. The company delivers the item, leaves it on my stoop while I'm at work, takes a picture of it and emails me the picture to show that it has been delivered.

Does this release the company from liability if the package gets stolen before I get home?

Margaret W. in Pennsylvania

Margaret W. in Pennsylvania: Don’t worry. If you get home and find your package is not there, call the company, which will help you — it wants you to be satisfied.

However, if a pattern develops where packages are constantly missing, the company may require an alternate delivery plan/location.

Dear Readers: How can people forget their child in the back seat of a car? Seems impossible, but it can happen. The child falls asleep on a long ride into work, minds wander, and the child gets left in the car.

It is still hot out. What are some hints to help you not forget your child in the car?

● Put the child’s toy, blanket or bottle in the front seat.

● Leave your bag, phone or briefcase in the back seat.

● Practice this mantra: “Look before you lock.”

● Position the car seat in the middle of the back seat, instead of on one side. You can see the child better.

Readers, if you are not following your usual routine, pay extra attention to your actions and surroundings, and be sure to educate everyone who cares for your kids about the danger of hot car deaths.

Dear Heloise: I have trouble fastening my necklaces, so my granddaughter put magnetic clasps on my necklaces. Now I get them on with no trouble.

I think all jewelers should put magnetic clasps on their necklaces — it's so helpful.

Eleanor T., Omaha

Eleanor T.: Great! Readers, magnetic jewelry is handy, but there may be reasons magnets are not widely used on jewelry.

People with pacemakers should not use magnetic jewelry. It can interfere with the performance of the unit. Also, if you are pregnant, talk to your doctor about magnetic jewelry.

Kids can be fascinated by magnets, but a magnet can come out of its housing, and ingesting a magnet is dangerous.

Magnets around credit cards? The jury is out; keep them separate to be safe.

Dear Heloise: Some of us don't want, don't have and don't need apps on our cellphones.

I know — I'm obsolete, retired, out of touch. I use a landline phone, write real letters, use U.S. mail, read newspapers and books, listen to real AM/FM radio, paint and draw, use a bicycle, take the bus, fly kites and talk face to face with humans.

A Reader in Los Angeles

Reader in Los Angeles: I’m with you. For all of its conveniences, we can’t let technology completely take over our lives!

Dear Heloise: I took an unused cosmetic bag and filled it with a travel sewing kit, eyeglass repair kit, various sizes of safety pins, paper clips, rubber bands, binder clips, clothespins and a few adhesive strips. I use it for grab-and-go traveling. Comes in handy!

Dorothy C., Manchester, N.H.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.