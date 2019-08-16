Dear Readers: In order to streamline the process of sorting through potentially hundreds of résumés for one job posting, companies can use artificial intelligence to pull out the best résumés. How can you be sure the computer picks yours? Here are some hints:

● Use succinct, straightforward language. List your skills and the years of experience you have.

● The computer likes to read that you’ve saved a previous employer money. If you streamlined a particular process within that company, or found a way to save time, the computer wants to read those results also. “Revenue,” “income” and “money” are all good words.

● The computer also looks for the length of time you’ve spent at each previous job, job title flow (getting promoted) and your education.

P.S. Make sure your résumé is stored so you can easily apply for jobs on the go or on your cellphone or tablet computer during your lunch break. Don’t apply for a new job on your current employer’s time.

Dear Heloise: It irks me when a receptionist "blind transfers" me to a person in the company. The correct business etiquette: Place me on hold, find out if that person is in, and if the person is not, come back on the line and ask me if I'd like to leave a message.

Calling a business can feel intimidating anyway, and then to be transferred to an answering machine? Not acceptable.

Deanna R. in San Antonio

Dear Readers: Some quick water-saving hints:

1. Showers use less water than baths.

2. Wash everything you can in cold water to save energy.

3. When brushing your teeth, turn the water on only to rinse.

4. Run the clothes washer and dishwasher only when full.

Dear Heloise: In the (East Liverpool, Ohio) Review, you recently discussed children's Social Security numbers being stolen and the major problems that can happen as a result.

I would put a freeze on my minor child's credit record permanently, and don't lose the username and password! To be on the vigilant side, I'd request a credit report every few years.

Rose M., via email

Dear Heloise: When we fly, I pack an insulated bag and a gallon-size freezer bag. The insulated bag makes a convenient cooler, and the freezer bag is for ice.

When we land, I buy a case of water and use the motel fridge to cool it. I fill the freezer bag with ice, pack up and have cold water for the day. If I have any water left when we fly home, I offer it to a fellow traveler. It's always appreciated.

Marilyn, via email

Dear Heloise: Emoticons were the predecessors to emoji. Remember when we made them with keyboard characters? :) and :(.

Lynne T., via email

