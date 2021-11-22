Dear Readers: With the holidays coming up, when you go shopping, stores may (or may not) be offering a variety of sales. Before you head out to shop, go online to check on prices at various stores to get a handle on the prices of products and to see if sales are being offered. And with the current supply chain issues, shop as early as you can. There might not be the wide variety of products that are normally offered because of all the shortages related to the pandemic.