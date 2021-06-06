Dear Heloise: My kitchen junk drawer was bulging at the seams with all kinds of useless junk. So I decided to organize it. All the rubber bands are held together with a large safety pin, twist ties are now in a breath mint container. All the extra key chains and tiny thumb tacks are in a baby food jars, and the assortment of old dried-up pens have been tossed out. Address labels went into my desk drawer, matches and plastic lighters are stored in a small plastic storage tray, which is a perfect size for that drawer. All else was just junk, and it went in the garbage. Now it's so nice to open that drawer and find what I need!