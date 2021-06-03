Dear Heloise: I had a cute little hand-painted watering can that I used to water a small planter on my porch. One day I finished watering and the can was empty, so I hung it on a stub where a thin branch had been cut off on a redbud tree. I walked off and forgot the watering can. About three days later I remembered the watering can, but when I went outside to get it, I found a bird had built her nest in it. I left it alone, and now every year she comes back to rebuild her nest in my watering can.