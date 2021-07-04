Chad T.: When searing meat, it means to brown the surface of the meat at a high temperature so that the juices are kept inside. To do that you need very high heat, and you must stay with the roast, watching carefully that you brown the meat, not burn it. When you’ve done that, then you can continue cooking the roast in the oven at a lower heat of about 350 to 450 degrees, depending on the size of the roast.