Miss Manners suggests that much of this education lies not with books and classes, but with said parents — who now have the unenviable task of distinguishing between “being honest” and hurting people’s feelings. Developing empathy and curbing our more basic human instincts in favor of getting along are necessary skills in any society. And as your son’s is still largely confined to the immediate family, he will no doubt have a grateful — and captive — audience for his efforts. Take advantage of that.