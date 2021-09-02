Eloping meant minimal, if any, notice. Usually the only people present besides the couple were whatever witnesses were available at the moment.
Now, I have read about couples asking for advice on how many people to invite to their elopement, and announcements from a couple "eloping" with 10 to 20 guests in attendance.
To me, that isn't an elopement; that is a small wedding. Have I been misinformed?
There is even worse confusion: The word “wedding” is being used to describe occasions at which people are not being legally married, usually because they already are. Especially now, couples who had small ceremonies during the pandemic are holding splashier events that they call weddings.
Miss Manners has no objection to — indeed, she approves of — holding delayed receptions for those who were unable to attend the actual wedding. But at a wedding, she expects to see a couple being married.
Nor is this misnomer entirely new. For years, she has heard from married couples who complain that they never had “a real wedding,” by which they mean an extravaganza, and want to stage one as if for the first time.
Apparently, as you have observed, an “elopement” now means the opposite — the act of getting married without auxiliary events and a band. Miss Manners dreads hearing from these couples years from now, when they claim they never had “a real wedding.”
Dear Miss Manners: If a casual acquaintance has obviously lost weight, is it ever appropriate to say something? How about a friend you haven't seen in a while?
I'm comfortable saying, "I love your new haircut!" But I'm always worried about commenting on weight loss.
As well you should be. At worst, the reduction may be the result of illness. But at best, it reveals that you considered the person overweight before.
Miss Manners is generally against commenting on acquaintances’ appearance, favorably or unfavorably. For friends, she suggests you learn the phrase, “You’re looking wonderful.”
Dear Miss Manners: I just discovered that the mother-in-law of a dear college friend unexpectedly passed away a number of months ago. My understanding (from my friend) is that his wife was understandably bereft at the time but is slowly emotionally healing.
Is it too late for me to send a condolence note to my friend's wife? I certainly do not wish sad feelings to resurface.
Despite television reporters noting that someone is “still” mourning a week, month or year after a death, the sadness of bereavement rarely goes completely away. And it is comforted, not aggravated, by condolences. Please send that letter.
