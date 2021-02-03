I said three times that I didn't hear her. (I really did hear her, but I couldn't understand her.) I then apologized and said I couldn't understand what she was saying. She maintained her same cadence and sound level and repeated her question in exactly the same way every time.

The question/statement I couldn't understand was "date of birth," which had been combined into one word, hastily spoken without any questioning inflection. Instead of repeating this same phrase, wouldn't it have been helpful to ask, "When were you born?" or, "Please tell me your birthday"?

I've noticed the younger generations tend to speak in a rapid-fire manner, and it's very difficult to understand at times. I complimented one young woman at a hospital admissions desk because she was articulate and clear. She said she worked on her speech because it makes her interactions proceed smoothly and quickly.

Do you have the proper polite phrase to use to entice unclear and/or rapid speakers to rephrase the question or slow down?

Ask the person to please rephrase the question or slow down. Saying you could not understand — or, worse, restating “What?” over and over again — only prompts the speaker to repeat their question, usually with irritatingly increasing volume.

Miss Manners suggests that you heed your own advice and ask politely to have the question reworded. But please do so slowly and clearly, especially behind that mask.

Dear Miss Manners: I am fortunate enough to remain friends with my most recent ex, which does not change the fact that we broke up (my choice) for legitimate reasons. High among them was his tendency to fly off the handle with little to no warning. Another was his relationship with alcohol.

This past weekend, we got together. As per usual, I found myself walking on eggshells to avoid any sort of blowup. Later, after I'd gone home, I received a number of drunken texts that were inappropriate (not in a sexual way) and made me quite uncomfortable. The next day, he was back to his usual cheery self but, as is too often the case, I found myself still preoccupied with the previous day's events.

Miss Manners, is there a way to call out someone's poor behavior that won't cause matters to escalate? He's 85 percent delightful, but I'm always wary of the 15 percent undelightful side of him that could surface.

“You know how much I enjoy your company, but I am in constant fear of angering you — especially when we are drinking. Let’s confine our get-togethers and communication to public spaces and daytime hours until we know that this is under control.”

Miss Manners understands that it may not solve the problem. He could very well blow up right there — or more likely, apologize and make promises, only to break them. But if you do end up having to give an ultimatum or end the friendship, at least he will have been warned.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com. You can also follow her @RealMissManners.