The problem is, his home has become a museum to my husband's and his brothers' childhoods. Their bedrooms have been left untouched. My husband's childhood bedroom is in the basement and has naught but a twin bed, cobwebs and a thick layer of dust. The sheets are never washed when we arrive, and the room is cold, dirty and far from the nearest bathroom (as in across-the-basement, up-the-stairs, across-the-house-again far).