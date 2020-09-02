We don't want people to be blindsided when she dies. Yet answering "How's your mom?" with "She's dying" seems a little harsh, and "She's under hospice care" seems to give too much information.

Would "She's gravely ill" be appropriate? We assume that we should then direct the conversation into neutral channels so we don't overwhelm the questioner.

You are right, given the situation, not to treat this as the typical, “How are you doing?” Miss Manners does not want you to have to answer questions, six months later, about what you meant when you said your mother was “fine.”

The honest — and proper — response is, “Thank you for asking. She is not doing well.” Your demeanor — including how quickly you change the subject — will cue the astute listener not to ask the obvious follow-up question. Even the less-than-astute listener will grasp the implications of the follow-up answer: “She’s in hospice care.”

Dear Miss Manners: We received an invitation several months ago to the wedding of a close family friend, which was supposed to take place in the spring. We sent our regrets, as we had a conflict with the wedding date.

Flash forward, and the wedding has been postponed due to social distancing regulations. We've learned from family members who originally sent their acceptances that they have received new invitations to a new wedding date later this year. Those who had originally declined, however, have not received invitations to the new date.

I don't begrudge the bride and groom in the slightest, as this is unfortunate all around. But it did make me wonder: Does etiquette have a guideline for who gets invited to a postponed party? Should all original invitees receive a new invitation, especially those who couldn't originally attend due to a date conflict? Or should only those who originally accepted be invited the second time around?

Accepting (or declining) an invitation is not, Miss Manners frequently reminds everyone, a conditional act. “I won’t come unless you uninvite my ex-husband,” “I’ll come if I can bring my own food” and “I can’t come because I have a hair appointment that day” are all improper, if not equally so.

The happy couple are therefore within their rights not to reissue invitations that were previously declined merely because the date, the location and the entree (though not, perhaps, the bridegroom) have changed. This does not, however, inoculate them against the unpleasantness that will follow the discovery of their change of heart, which is why starting from the beginning is often preferable.

