At some point in the conversation, my original feeling of being upset at having offended my friend becomes compounded by feeling browbeaten by her. When I can't take any more, I say something like: "I can really hear how upset you are. I'm happy to repeat my unreserved apology, and I hope the promise I made not to let it happen again has given you some reassurance. I am not willing to keep discussing this right now. If there is something else you still need from me, I would be happy to agree to another meeting to discuss it."