Would it have been appropriate to tap a seated person on the shoulder to alert them?
If you do, prepare to be rebuffed — if not by the seated patrons, then by the cane-wielding gentleman, who may rudely lecture you on your presumption in assuming that he is old, disabled or both.
It would be safer, Miss Manners advises, to find something that you can do yourself, and to suggest it in a tone that will be overheard by your fellow commuters. This can be an offer to hold any encumbering items — though not, presumably, the cane.
Dear Miss Manners: I have a friend I've known for a few years who has a vacation home near ours. I've never been to her home in a nearby city, but we socialize when they are at their place here. I'd call it a casual friendship.
Her granddaughter was getting married, and I received a shower invitation. I don't know her granddaughter, or even the girl's mother. I didn't really know what to do, but I did send a modest gift and that was it.
Then I got an invitation to the wedding. I broached the subject with my friend and explained to her that this felt awkward to me because I don't even know the parties involved. She said she wanted to include me because I was HER friend.
Is this appropriate? I actually felt guilty for not sending a wedding gift and have been a little resentful that I was put in such an awkward position, but my friend clearly sees this another way.
Time has passed and now I have received a "save the date" for yet another grandchild's wedding! What do I do? I don't want to upset my friend, but I don't think I should be included in these events, since I have only a tenuous relationship to the people involved.
I don't want this to become an issue, but after being told how I felt the first time, it doesn't appear that she got the message. These are people of means, so it's not likely a grab for gifts. She seems to see this as a sign of my loyalty to her. HELP!
Since you have ruled out gift-farming, Miss Manners sees no reason not to take your friend at her word: She is including you because she wishes to be better friends.
If this is an imposition — if you do not want the relationship to be more than casual — then declining the next few invitations, and not reciprocating, will make your point.
