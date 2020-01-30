Dear Miss Manners: Our supervisor allows the office to fete colleagues with cake/refreshments for non-work-related life events such as pending births, nuptials and the like. Since these events are held during the workday, I am uncomfortable using my employer's time to attend.

Further, because most of these events celebrate colleagues across campus with whom I have no day-to-day interaction, I have little interest in socializing with them.

Is there a polite way to inform my supervisor that I no longer wish to be solicited or expected to attend these get-togethers?

Ah, yes, the great modern office problem: how to explain to the boss that you would rather work than party during office hours. Management has been so pummeled with the notion that workers must be friends that not wanting to eat cake with some near-strangers may seem like shirking.

Therefore, Miss Manners advises against asking for a general pass. You don’t want “Does not play well with others” to go into your file.

Instead, she is afraid you will have to excuse yourself briefly every time. Congratulate the guest of honor, and then say, “Please excuse me; I’m in the middle of some work I have to finish.” It will be more effective if you do not go off with a piece of cake.

Dear Miss Manners: Is it preferable to wear long white gloves to a nighttime party for a famous person?

Preferable to what? To shaking bare hands with a famous person?

Long white gloves are worn with ball dresses on white-tie occasions, regardless of the renown of those attending.

Dear Miss Manners: The invitation for a friend's wedding contains an insert stating, "We are happy together and need nothing more; the best gift is you on the dance floor. No gifts, please."

It is her second marriage, and his third. Both are in their 60s, have grown children and are financially well-off.

Does that mean no gifts of money, either? Do you believe that they will be offended if I give them one, even though they'd have the option of not cashing the check?

This is what happens when greed is such standard behavior that innocent people try to disassociate themselves from it. You are not the first person to mistake a perfectly clear message for a sly grab at money.

Miss Manners asks you to respect your friends’ explicit wishes, rather than throwing on them the burden of deciding whether it will insult you not to cash your check.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com.