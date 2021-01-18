Our father is, of course, not perfect, and we know there are things in a marriage that only the marital partners see. However, it has always seemed to us that our father tries to make our mother happy. He has also never spoken an unkind word about her in our presence and has always insisted that we treat her with respect, no matter what she says or does.

Somehow, Mom and Dad are approaching their 50th anniversary and are still together. My sisters and I think we should have a special (albeit low-key) dinner in a private room at a nice, but not super-fancy, restaurant to recognize the occasion. We think it is the least we can do, because 50 years of marriage — even if the marriage has been troubled — is still an accomplishment.

My mother, of course, bristles at any acknowledgment of the occasion. My father realizes they don't have a perfect marriage, but seems to want to recognize the anniversary. In other words, we can't make them both happy. What is the proper thing to do in this situation?

From your description, your mother’s reaction to the proposed celebration is unpleasant and unsympathetic — but, given her past behavior, unsurprising.

What, if anything, can be done? Miss Manners fears that you cannot force someone to be a guest of honor. But you can, privately, remind her that hers are not the only feelings to be considered. You can say that you know how unassuming she is, but that you and your sisters and the grandchildren would enjoy the celebration, and you know it would mean a lot to your father.

If she still refuses, you will have to find alternatives that do not require her consent, such as calling with chatty good wishes on the day, and sending flowers.

Dear Miss Manners: I've been notified of a friend's engagement. Others have stated that a gift is in order, some having already sent one. Is this something new?

I thought that simply offering congratulations was sufficient for an engagement. As it is, I intend to send a present to the bridal shower and then another for the wedding. She'll also be having a baby shower before she walks down the aisle, and I will be shopping for that event, too.

How many gifts do I need to be giving here?

Technically, none: Presents are not actually required. But Miss Manners raises no objection if you have already steeled yourself for three presents.

That the necessity for a fourth gift was expressed not by the friend, but by unnamed (and incorrect) “others,” should make it easy enough to ignore.

