Dear Miss Manners: I'm a fan of a sports team whose fans are known for wearing headgear in the shape of a wedge of cheese. I'm fortunate enough to attend one game a year, where I'm far from the only fan wearing this accoutrement, or similar gear.

This year, the woman seated behind me immediately complained, in a loud and insulting manner, that I was blocking her view. She insisted I had no right to wear the offending chapeau, and when I politely declined to remove it, she threatened to call security to have me ejected for disruptive behavior.

I solved the problem by offering to switch seats with her. Her friends, who were seated next to her, thanked me and apologized for her behavior. I'm reminded of the classic rule for ladies to remove their hats when in a theater, but wouldn't a sports event, where the team encourages the practice, have a different sensitivity?

Where, oh where, does one wear a cheese wedge hat, if not at a Wisconsin sporting event?

Miss Manners suggests that the issue here, as you discovered, is not one of etiquette, but is more practical: that all paying viewers be allowed a reasonable chance to see the event they are attending. Clearly, this is the infraction to which the woman objected, albeit rudely. A quick scan of sight lines before being seated would seemingly solve the problem. Or perhaps Wisconsin fans should consider headwear in a Swiss, or a nice spreadable, so that other patrons can more easily see through it.

Dear Miss Manners: My husband and I are expecting our first child, and we have been gifted tons of hand-me-downs from friends and family. Some of these items are great, and we are grateful for them.

However, several family members seem to think that they can just use us as a dumping ground for old, dirty, broken or unsafe items they no longer want. We've received a broken playpen, a moldy booster seat, a ripped baby carrier from the 1970s, and towels that are old and rough.

We've accepted everything with thank-yous and smiles, but now the burden is on us to sort through the trash and get rid of it. At a time when we are already overwhelmed, this is incredibly frustrating.

While it's not worth starting an argument with our family members, I'm hoping you'll consider publishing this as a public service announcement to givers. If you want to hand down baby items, please A) Make sure they are in good, safe, working condition; and B) Check with the parent(s) to ask if it's something they still need. (We also have multiples of many items.)

Consider the announcement made. Miss Manners is sympathetic to your situation, and commends you for enduring it. She humbly reminds you, however, that what you consider a threadbare and smelly old blanket may be, for others, a treasured memory that they are now lovingly passing down to you.

