Dear Miss Manners: My college roommate and I have remained friends for 20 years, despite living on opposite coasts. Each year, when I make a trip to visit family, I always make arrangements to see her while I'm nearby. This entails an additional two-hour trip each way, which I don't mind making because I'm on vacation while she is not. During my last visit, we planned an evening together, and she treated me to dinner out with her and her young daughter. Her husband did not join us — he was attending a meeting of their homeowners' association, as they had an issue with a minor leak coming from the unit above them.