Dear Miss Manners: I would appreciate some direction about what an appropriate response would be for someone who congratulates me when they hear that my daughter got married.

Unfortunately, I find this comment very annoying, even though I know that it is meant to be positive. I suspect that my interpretation of the comment is based on the following:

1. A rather contentious divorce after 28 years of marriage;

2. I'm really not sure exactly how much involvement I had in my daughter's ability to get married;

3. In my current situation, not being married, being congratulated on a marriage is not such a good thing.

Perhaps after some time, when I've had a chance to decompress and the acknowledgments decrease, this whole thing will subside.

Yes — stop, take a deep breath and decompress. Please.

You seem to believe there should be trigger warnings before well-intentioned people utter simple pleasantries. Remarking “Nice weather we’re having” might set hearers brooding about how that brings on their allergies.

So should the well-intentioned person who thought you might enjoy your daughter’s happiness instead keep in mind that you are focused only on your own divorced state?

Miss Manners should not need to tell you that this was not about you. Nor that the world is rude enough without you nursing insults where none were intended.

Dear Miss Manners: A married couple whom I consider friends of mine and who live in Europe were the unfortunate victims of a pickpocket on a train. They were heading out to a vacation in a nearby country and lost cash, credit cards, identification, etc. This event forced them to cancel the trip. Apparently some of their reservations were nonrefundable, so now they are out of a tidy sum of money.

The only reason that I am aware of this whole situation is because they posted about it on social media and then set up an online fundraising page seeking donations to recoup their losses.

This couple travels and dines out frequently, and regularly shares all of their adventures on social media. Needless to say, I do not feel compelled to donate, as I feel that this fundraising appeal is a tacky money grab, and I would rather give to an entity that I feel is sincerely deserving or in genuine need.

Experience tells me that these friends are likely to write and inquire if a donation will be forthcoming. What is the best way to respond? I don't want to be callous or dismissive of their loss, but I cannot in good conscience provide a donation under such circumstances.

Your obligation is to commiserate with your friends, not to insure them. So your response should say how sorry you are for their loss, ignoring any pleas for money.

Should they pursue this, Miss Manners recommends that you react as you would at the approach of anyone else intent on picking your pocket — by keeping your hand over your wallet.

