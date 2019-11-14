Dear Miss Manners: On my commute this morning, I ran into a co-worker on public transit. She is perhaps 25 years older than I am. She said that she didn't realize I lived near her, and I clarified that I don't, but that I was coming from my boyfriend's home in the neighborhood.

My co-worker seemed very taken aback, as if I had revealed something scandalous, and said, "You shouldn't tell people that!" I was wrong-footed.

Is it true that etiquette dictates I should not allude to sleeping at my boyfriend's home? It feels rather Victorian to avoid even the mention of a premarital sleepover; I certainly didn't mention any private details!

My co-worker's attitude seems out of step with the norms of the day, but I am now nervous that I have been ignorant and embarrassing myself. If Miss Manners corrects me, I will certainly abide by her wisdom in the future and maintain the polite fiction that I was simply having an overnight visit with a friend in the neighborhood.

Your co-worker’s attitude was more Victorian than you realize.

The popular notion that Victorians did not widely practice sex would open the question of how we got here. But they also practiced something else: discretion. They had the sense to realize that life is easier when activities are kept secret — not only from spouses and other interested parties, but from society in general, so as not to violate its expectations.

It is true that social expectations change. With the apparent exception of your co-worker, no one is actually shocked by nonmarital overnight visits. People may disapprove, which makes it sensible to refrain from flaunting it, but Miss Manners imagines that a mere mention of where you were would not provoke alarm.

Dear Miss Manners: I have a friend who often invites herself to my home for events (Thanksgiving, sporting events on TV, etc). She always adds the phrase, "Oh, look at me inviting myself!"

I am quite uncomfortable with this and usually just change the subject or murmur, "I'll let you know."

Can you kindly tell me what the best response is to someone who invites herself when I'm not interested in hosting her?

As your friend is issuing invitations, you may treat them as such, reversing the usual host-guest dialogue. So what Miss Manners suggests you say is, “Oh, I’m so sorry, but I have to decline. Another time, perhaps.”

Dear Miss Manners: I never, ever return gifts to the sender. I always thank them and keep them. However, I have a gift I received 15 years ago (a doll). Never liked it, but I know the giver did.

I am cleaning house. Can I offer it back, with the plausible excuse of knowing the giver loved it? Do I get a pass if I am 80 years old? Is there ever a good excuse to return a gift?

You get a pass for being 80, but not if you refer to getting rid of their offerings as “cleaning house.” You call it “downsizing,” and wanting to make sure that the doll will be in good, loving hands.

Yes, it is morbid and treacly, but Miss Manners considers it better than “Here’s your stuff back.”

