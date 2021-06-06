I wrote a letter explaining why I'm a bit sensitive about waiting: After the birth of a child, I had been left in the hospital shower with promises of fresh gowns and towels, only to discover the nurse had forgotten about me. After lengthy pounding on the door, naked and shivering, I finally stuck my head out and eventually managed to snag another nurse. Another time, when a doctor's office was locked up for lunch, I had been forgotten — wearing an exam gown and waiting.