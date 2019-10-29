Dear Miss Manners: I have noticed during my years of passing out candy to trick-or-treaters that there is, on occasion, an infant in a stroller too young to eat actual food, but with a bucket in their stroller and their parents saying "trick or treat" for them.

I usually say something like, "Oh, a baby can't eat candy," and don't put any in their bucket, since it's obvious that it's for the parents and not the infant. I will also tell the adults that the candy is for the kids, or sometimes just skip over their bag or bucket. One year, I had an adult get pretty irritated that I said the candy was for the kids.

I feel there is an unwritten rule that trick-or-treating is for kids, not adults. Just like I don't think that an adult would go sit on Santa's lap and tell him what they want for Christmas, or have someone hide Easter eggs for them, or have the tooth fairy leave money under their pillow should they lose a tooth.

My husband suggested I ask you: Am I being a candy Scrooge? Should I give candy to infants and adults?

It should not surprise Miss Manners to hear that an adult shameless enough metaphorically to steal candy from a baby is willing to use that baby as a shield against adult criticism.

But it does demonstrate that the adult is not confident that the angels are on his side; if so, they would have dispensed with the baby.

By refusing candy, you are calling the adult a liar — and even liars are offended by such an accusation. Better to play along, ask what candy the baby likes and hand the requested item to the infant. This will cost you one piece of candy, but it is worth the non-metaphorical problem you have now created for the misbehaving adult.

Dear Miss Manners: I am annoyed with many people saying to me, "Remind me." I thought I was dealing with adults.

It can be about almost anything — an event, giving a donation to a fundraiser, a store or movie they want to visit or see, lunch or dinner get-togethers. I have enough of my own personal agendas to remember for myself.

I have a calendar on my refrigerator for everything. I don't have space for reminders for other people. Sometimes I say back, "Who's going to remind ME to remind you?" How can this be handled without seeming sarcastic and sounding snarky?

The way to avoid seeming sarcastic or snarky is not to be sarcastic or snarky. “I’m sorry, but you know I have a terrible memory” is blunt without being impolite.

Miss Manners would have thought the more pressing question was how to change these peoples’ behavior. Warning people that you have no intention of reminding them of anything (without using those words) is one way to do this, but assumes you do not care if they forget. If they are asking to be reminded to donate to your charity, a better answer might be, “I would be happy to.”

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com.