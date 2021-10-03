Yours is the opposite situation, for which you presumably have a good excuse, which you would have told your host when you accepted. If everyone looks up as you move toward the door, you murmur apologetically, “I have to perform surgery in the morning” and, if necessary, “Oh, please don’t get up,” before apologizing again to the host when you offer your thanks.
Dear Miss Manners: For years, when eating softer foods such as French toast, I have used the side of my fork to cut my food. My son has told me that I should use a knife.
Please let me know; he is usually right, but I would like to win one.
Congratulations; you win! At last! (Miss Manners is always happy to affirm that parents know best.)
Probably because the fork was the last basic table utensil to be put into common use (in the 19th century), it is considered the instrument of choice whenever possible. It may not be much help with soup or steak, but the edge can be used to cut soft foods. Fish, for example, if there are no fish knives.
Oh, wait. Fish knives were invented only in the late 19th century. There goes that theory.
Nevertheless, you are right.
Dear Miss Manners: A friend was grocery shopping, and in the checkout line, she became involved in some rather friendly and captivating banter with the young man in line behind her.
This was a "bag your own" store, and while she was gathering her items, she accidentally grabbed his can of tomato paste. I know, it probably cost a dollar or less, but he paid for it, and she really feels horrible.
I can relate to that sense of responsibility. What does one do in a situation like this?
Have nightmares. Meanwhile, the rightful owner of the tomato paste probably spent five minutes thinking, “I could have sworn I got tomato paste” and then just bought more. Or showed the receipt at the store, where they might have given him another can.
To an upstanding person such as your friend (or, for that matter, Miss Manners), that would make no difference. Unless the victim can be identified, perhaps by the cashier, the only comfort would be to donate food to a charity.
