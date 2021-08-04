She is my age (mid-60s), and we have known each other since the early 1980s, when we were both young moms starting our careers. We are both in the same profession, have served on boards together, belong to many of the same organizations, and our children went to preschool together many moons ago. Although we have never been super-close "girlfriends," we have a very warm relationship — we are always pleased to see each other, enjoy sitting together at club meetings and generally appreciate catching up on each other's lives, despite going long periods of time without contact.