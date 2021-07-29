We do not mind helping, say, with a month of Meals on Wheels when she is down on her luck, but we recognize that enabling her beyond ensuring she has the essentials for survival is a bad idea. So we are constantly saying no to outrageous demands for money and luxuries — things that would be far beyond our means and that, in truth, would not satisfy her cravings or make her happy. At least not for long. We try to be firm, but polite and calm.