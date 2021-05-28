(As an aside, Miss Manners will utter only one excuse on behalf of your niece, who may not have known what to do with the check at the time, as she was in the middle of her graduation. Once she recovered her wits, however, she should, of course, have acknowledged it, as should all of the others. But your having failed to procure instant thanks — the one thing that would have justified giving the gift to her in person — is further justification for why presents should be mailed to celebrants, not handed over in person.)