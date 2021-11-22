Serve it to them. Here is an exception to Miss Manners’ rule that guests should not bring food or drink when they are about to be served food or drink. You should not solicit it, but when the inevitable question of “What can we bring?” comes up, you may respond, “Thank you. We should have everything, but Murray and I don’t drink alcohol anymore, so if there’s something special you would like, we can either get it for you or it would be lovely for you to bring it.”