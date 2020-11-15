But Arlene consistently mentioned how she thought Josh just needed a "good woman" to get him out of his marriage. She has flat-out told me numerous times she thinks he went on such-and-such diet hoping to date me.

AD

AD

I made it clear to her from Day 1 that I won't engage with someone who is married — happily or not — and that I don't have those feelings toward Josh.

Fast-forward to a long-overdue, socially distanced dinner with Arlene, where she mentioned that she really thinks Josh and I would be great together. I lost my patience and point-blank said, "I will never be romantically attracted to Josh."

She looked like I'd just stolen her beloved cat. How can I dissuade these continuous comments, and what is the correct way to respond?

One way to respond is to understand that someone who — for whatever strange reason — has no respect for either your wishes or your principles is not your friend. Then if Arlene chooses to pout, you need not attempt to mollify her.

AD

If, for whatever strange reasons of your own, you want to continue the relationship, Miss Manners suggests putting the matter before Josh. As he has apparently not made direct overtures to you, you are free to treat him as another victim of Arlene’s delusion.

AD

“I suppose Arlene must mean well,” you can tell him, “but she is embarrassing us both by trying to promote an adulterous relationship between us. Under any circumstances, a romance between us will always be out of the question, although I hope we will remain friends. She doesn’t listen to me, so please tell her that you don’t want her pestering me on your supposed behalf.”

Dear Miss Manners: We had been invited to a wedding this fall. Due to the pandemic, a small ceremony will still take place; however, the celebration will be postponed. (No date set as I write this.)

AD

When is it appropriate to give a wedding gift? At the time of the ceremony, which we will not attend, or at the celebration?

Now. You were invited, presumably to be reinvited when possible, and the couple, whom Miss Manners assumes you want to please, is getting married. That is the reason for giving a wedding present — not as admission to the wedding.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com. You can also follow her @RealMissManners.