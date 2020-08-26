I am revolted by this but feel uncomfortable asking them to refrain from doing so; nor am I inclined to place a box of tissues in the dining room in easy reach of the guests. What would you suggest?

Next time one of your well-mannered friends sneezes in the linen, give that person a fresh napkin. Miss Manners suggests this as the act of a good host, and therefore not one to be done with a grimace, or while holding the soiled napkin at arm’s length.

She may be vaguely aware that this will draw perhaps-unwelcome attention to the guest’s action, but that could never be your polite and refined intent.

Dear Miss Manners: I'm friends with a neighbor who is retired and has a lot of time on his hands. He is friendly and accommodating, and has become protective of me, which I appreciate as I'm a woman who lives alone.

Many times, he's generously taken in delivery packages for me while I'm at work, cut my grass or offered to do simple repair jobs. He even knocks on my door to see if I'm all right if he hasn't seen me for a while. In short, he's a good neighbor.

However, whenever I have home projects that require experts, such as carpenters, plumbers or repair experts, he will appear and attempt to supervise them, always asking them about every detail of their work and interjecting with advice. In several instances, he's given me detailed evaluations of their work within earshot of them, leading me to later to make excuses or apologize for his intervention.

I'm about to have my kitchen remodeled, and it will require many people from all trades working in my house for a prolonged period. Frankly, I don't want my neighbor hanging around and engaging them or telling them how to do their jobs. How do I politely restrain him from meddling without alienating him or appearing unappreciative of the other good deeds that he does for me?

He sounds like a well-intentioned person in need of some boundaries. “You are such a wonderful neighbor and I depend on you for so much. Thank you,” is a good opening, as it should disarm the “but” that any sensible person will hear coming: “But this work is going to go on for some time, and I can supervise them myself.”

If he is the kindly neighbor you think he is, Miss Manners trusts that will solve the problem. If not, then you may have to manage not just the workers, but him, too — distracting him with minor requests so that the professionals can get on with their jobs.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com. You can also follow her @RealMissManners.