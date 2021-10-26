You are left with two alternatives. The first: Each time you are approached, you can apologize and explain that you cannot talk now. This is less combative but requires you to be always on the run. The second option is to write a letter — to the couple or someone higher in the church hierarchy — clarifying that since the interview was both more formal and more personal than you had expected, you trust that any information shared will be held in the strictest confidence — like any other intimate information revealed to church personnel.