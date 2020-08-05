I have taken to saying, "You're in the bike lane" as I zip past. This alerts them and allows them to correct their position if it was inadvertently chosen.

But, honestly, my comment is intended — and received — as a scold and sometimes embarrasses them, as others hear it. It's also strictly true, so there's that. I never look back after passing, as I don't want to further escalate nor encourage them to shout a retort.

Will Miss Manners allow this? Or how else can I respond?

There was never a high probability that Miss Manners was going to approve your yelling at pedestrians after you nearly ran them down.

This is not to say that your problem is insoluble, merely that it requires a different approach. Stick to the bike lane. Ring your bell, and if you want to take the time to instruct, stop in front of the pedestrian and dismount with a look of surprise and concern — as if you only just avoided a life-threatening collision.

“I’m so glad I saw you in time. This is the bike lane. Are you okay?” This will embarrass them without leaving them yelling at you. And it will avoid your being rude in the event that the pedestrian’s crime was not premeditated.

Dear Miss Manners: On a personal (not business) phone call, which person should begin to end the call: the one who initiated the call, or the call receiver? Or does it not matter?

It is not who initiates the termination of a call but rather how it is done that is the more important point. The available methods are infinite, ranging from the rude slamming down of the receiver — meant to terminate not just the call but possibly the friendship — to the tactful “Well, I won’t keep you,” to the traditional “Sorry, I have to go; I hear my mother calling.”

In these days of time-limited videoconferencing, Miss Manners prefers almost any one of these to the communication snapping off at the whim of a distant electron.

Dear Miss Manners: Are baby announcements (mailed via the Postal Service, not email) still a thing? I am expecting and wondering.

Etiquette still prefers such announcements to chronicling every minute of the pregnancy and birth online. But given the universal enthusiasm for talking about oneself and encouraging presents, Miss Manners is surprised they are not more popular with parents-to-be.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com. You can also follow her @RealMissManners.