On two occasions, neighbors have approached George when he is outside our house and inquired as to his availability to do jobs for them. I feel that this is 1. somewhat rude and 2. potentially unwise. Instead, I think that they should ask my husband and me whether we mind their "poaching" our employee. If they are wise, they should also ask our opinion of his skills.

I might add that on both occasions, the neighbors hired him and were disappointed by the painting work he did for them, which resulted in minor disputes over what he charged them.

Am I wrong to think that a neighbor should do us the courtesy of asking before trying to hire our handyman?

Your neighbors are properly barred from helping themselves to time you are paying for. Time for which you are not paying still belongs to George.

In theory, this means that asking a gardener for his card while you walk by him seeding the lawn is acceptable, if the exchange is quick. In practice, such requests usually lead to a longer discussion, which, if visible to George’s current employer, will be resented if he is being paid by the hour.

For that reason — and to avoid the subsequent problem with George’s painting skills — your neighbor would have been smarter to come to you for a recommendation. But you were saved the discomfort of admitting that George forgets to paint the wall behind the couch — and afforded the revenge, without looking too ungracious, of pointing out that you could have saved them some trouble.

Dear Miss Manners: Growing up, I was always taught to set the table by putting the fork and knife on the right side of the plate, on top of the napkin. Placing them on the napkin prevented the fork and knife from touching the bare table.

Now I know it's napkin, fork, plate, knife — all in a row. Is it okay that the fork and knife are directly on the table, or does doing it this way properly require a place mat or tablecloth?

Etiquette makes no objection to forks or knives coming into direct contact with the table. And Miss Manners notes that, unless the meal is at a picnic table, it is just as likely to be sanitary as a place mat or tablecloth, since hosts who forget to keep the table clean are equally likely to be absent-minded about the cutlery.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com. You can also follow her @RealMissManners.