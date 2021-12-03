My concern is how to politely end conversations when the business is concluded, but the caller needlessly extends the closing niceties. After certain phrases have been spoken by both parties ("Call me again if you need me," for instance, or "Thank you and have a nice day"), instead of hanging up, the caller begins to reiterate their thanks, continues to wish me well, or even starts an unrelated conversation ("Have I told you that you remind me of my cousin?").