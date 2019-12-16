Dear Miss Manners: I have been with my boyfriend for seven years. It seems that every time I bring up the goals in this relationship, and ask if he plans a future with me, he always has a reason marriage is not a good idea and how everything needs to be just right in every way: religious and political views matched, family relationships and friendships accepted mutually, etc.

Everyone around us, including our families, constantly asks when the big day will be, and his response is always "soon" and that he is "planning on it, it's just a surprise." At times, he has even told people we are already engaged.

When I ask, he says I have to be patient, and it will happen one day. But it's been seven years, and I have grown tired of hearing these "reasons." I want to just move on, because I feel that "when you know, you know," and the proposal should have happened already.

Am I being impatient or expecting this too soon?

Seven years of this seems, to Miss Manners, to demonstrate greater patience on your part than your boyfriend has a right to expect. It is apparently long enough for him to have realized that there are no consequences when he gives evasive answers. Whether you decide in advance to leave, you might at least want to change this impression.

Dear Miss Manners: When I am in crowded restaurants, I always wait until I am close to the door or away from people before putting on my coat. I worry that hair or lint will land on someone's plate.

Sometimes I've had to step outside in cold weather because the entrance was too crowded. Where should one put on a coat in crowded places where people are eating?

Coats can be donned anywhere between the table and the car. Miss Manners recommends, however, that you choose a spot that minimizes the risk not only of stray lint, but of smacking fellow customers in the face with your coattails, knocking the soup off a waiter’s tray or demonstrating that you have absconded with the flatware.

Dear Miss Manners: I am so frustrated. My husband is very hard of hearing but refuses to wear his hearing aids. Therefore, he misses out on details of conversations, and if I raise my voice to repeat something for the third or fourth time, he will tell me not to yell.

He is constantly fighting with our son, because he says our son screams at him. It is everyone else's fault, not his. I have pretty much stopped conversing with him, because it is so difficult and terribly challenging. Any suggestions other than divorce?

While it is not Miss Manners’ belief that etiquette applies any less at home, family problems are less likely to benefit from the indirect solutions one often uses in company. Explain — in writing, if necessary — the impossible situation in which he is putting his family: He cannot hear you and you are admonished for speaking up. What would he suggest be done?

While this may not work, she would think it worth trying before involving lawyers.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com.