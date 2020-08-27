Second, the toilet brush is for cleaning the toilet with cleaning products and for getting under the seat areas, not for cleaning your leftovers markings! If you use the toilet brush for that, you are basically leaving a brush full of poop particles to fester in that little holder in your bathroom! Personally, if leftovers do not fully flush, I take a wad of toilet paper and very carefully clean the mess myself, then drop it and flush it. I am very thorough about hand-washing, so feel this is the most hygienic option.

My spouse thinks it is perfectly fine to leave the leftover markings for days, and then once in a while, take the toilet brush and clean them all out with that. He says that using toilet paper instead of the toilet brush is unhygienic!

I have decided to use separate bathrooms for now, as I am getting pretty disgusted! It was not so bad pre-covid, but we are sharing the house 24/7 now and I cannot take it!

Please! Tell us both the proper etiquette for toilet cleaning — both when and how!

Often and thoroughly. While glancing back at one’s expulsions is a disgusting affair, it is a necessary one to determine if they have been properly jettisoned. If it’s all the same, however, Miss Manners will stop short of recommending a particular method for cleaning it, as long as it is one where no excrement remains visible or odorous in any way. She will leave you to it.

Dear Miss Manners: I have a wonderful stepdaughter. She lives with her mother and spends every other weekend with us, at which time we have other family members over for dinner.

Ashley has long, fine blond hair. She is an angel at 15, but has one habit that drives me crazy: She constantly braids, then undoes, then ponytails, then undoes, then puts her hair in a messy bun — all in the kitchen, while we are having hors d'oeuvres, or cooking and eating our meal. She does it without thinking, and I'm guessing it is a coping mechanism.

I have asked her to please stop, as it is not good manners to do so in a kitchen or dining area.

Am I being unreasonable?

By not wanting long, fine blond hairs in your hummus? Miss Manners assures you, this is reasonable. She suggests saying, “Ashley, dear, please try not to fix your hair in the kitchen. While we may well need to floss our teeth after dinner, we’d rather not do it with one of your lovely strands.”

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com. You can also follow her @RealMissManners.