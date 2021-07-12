Yes, Miss Manners realizes that this is not really the explanation. On probably the only truly formal occasion of her life, the bride wants two overpriced dresses — one of which she might get a chance to wear later, out on the town, as she can hardly appear again in a long white dress with a train. Also, she doesn’t know what to do with the train so that she can dance at the reception. (If properly made, it has a loop for draping the train from her wrist.)