Also, unfortunately, it's these same people who grow up to be educators -- teachers of every kind -- who perpetuate these same errors because they were never corrected for fear of offending them. So now we have adults who say things like "all the sudden" for "all of a sudden"; "so fun" for "so much fun" (one of my greatest peeves. Much. So much fun); "for all intensive purposes" for "for all intents and purposes"; "meantime" for "in the meantime"; "doggy-dog world" for "dog-eat-dog world," etc.