Dear Miss Manners: I am in an all-volunteer animal rescue group that finds homes for abandoned or surrendered dogs. In advertising our animals for adoption through social media, we often indicate that an animal can be given "free rein" of the house — meaning they are housebroken and can be trusted not to chew or destroy things when left alone. (As an amateur horsewoman, I know that the term comes from giving a horse a loose rein to find its way in difficult footing, or to just go as it pleases.)