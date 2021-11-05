Telling Miss Manners that you intend, on principle, to be rude, and then asking her help in avoiding the consequences, would not be a winning strategy. However, you have not refused to reciprocate the generosity of your family and friends, but are merely refusing to do so in kind. So long as you reciprocate in some fashion that the parties consider comparable, she makes no objection to your apology that, much as you would like to, you simply are not able to put up the extended family when they are in town.