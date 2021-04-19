The day of the event, my friend called to ask me if I would reconsider and attend her party. The truth was, I had declined the invitation because I suspected kids might be in attendance. I've found that when work is really stressful, I cannot be around children because I cannot turn the "teacher" off. In a weak moment, I thought I'd just tell her what the problem was: I asked her if kids were going to be there, and told her that it was a point in the school year where I couldn't handle being around children.