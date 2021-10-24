I was being a gentleman by opening the passenger's side door of my car for her, and then I closed it after she got in. After I got in the driver's side, she told me that I didn't have to do that for her and I responded, "Yes, I did have to do that! It is simply the polite thing for a man to do for a woman when he is going to take her someplace, regardless of whose car it is, and this is how I was brought up at home!"