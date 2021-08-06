As a rule, you need not supply any excuse to those who are so bold as to issue their own invitations. “I’m sorry, it’s not possible” is enough, and you may still invite whomever else you please. But if these are close relatives and friends, you could say, “Really, you wouldn’t be happy here — it’s very primitive, and we wouldn’t be able to make you comfortable. But we’d love to see you when we are in town.”