My husband, son and I got covid. My husband was nearly hospitalized. I don't think this is funny in the slightest, and I feel that she is embarrassing herself: She's friends with many physicians at the company she works for.

Any time I try to talk to her about anything related to today's political climate, she says "I don't want to talk politics" and drops it.

How do I confront her about this without publicly commenting on her posts and embarrassing her? I don't feel that's the correct way to go about it, but I can't just keep ignoring it.

Your mother works with doctors and she thinks covid is funny? And your family had it?

Uh-oh.

Adult children do not have a high success rate when they try to bring up their parents. But as this could have serious effects on your mother’s personal and professional life, it is worth trying.

Given that sample of her postings, Miss Manners is guessing that your mother is unlikely to respond to the issue of taste. But if she is as loving as you say, surely the fact that these posts strike personally at you, your husband and your son should give her pause.

Dear Miss Manners: I'm a 61-year-old man with a female friend who is celebrating a birthday soon. After making discreet inquiries about what she might like, a mutual friend told me that she recently remarked that no one has given her roses in years.

I would like to give her roses. But first, I want to ask if what I was taught in my youth — that red roses convey romantic intentions, while yellow roses indicate platonic feelings — still holds true. Neither of us are involved with anyone or have an interest in entering relationships anytime soon. My relationship with her is strictly platonic, so I'm thinking yellow roses would be appropriate.

Does this choice still mean what it did back in the day?

Please proceed with caution, which in this case means yellow.

While it has been many years since the elaborate language of flowers was well known, florists remember the rule about red roses, and spread the word for Valentine’s Day. Miss Manners reminds you that roses, like relationships, come in many shades.

Dear Miss Manners: What is the appropriate time to tip the valet: when you drop off the car initially, when you give the valet the claim ticket to retrieve the car, or when you get back into your vehicle? I don't use valet services very often, but every time I do, I am unsure when to hand over the tip.

After you get the car back, and before you change the radio station back to something you like.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com. You can also follow her @RealMissManners.