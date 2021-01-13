We seem to be scraping the bottom of the pandemic barrel for arguments, are we not?

But yes, Miss Manners agrees with you: Babies and animals should not be subjected to any sort of shaming. Not just because they are unable to defend themselves, but because it sets an unpleasant precedent for their more cognitive counterparts.

Miss Manners suggests that you respond to your wife by saying, “Now, dear, Wally looks as good as any of us after nine months of our delicious cooking.”

Dear Miss Manners: I recently needed to contact my neighbors regarding an issue with our building. I know all of them by name and have their telephone numbers, except one couple. We greet each other when we meet in the lobby or the elevators, but I didn't have their contact information.

So last Saturday around 10 a.m., when I figured most people would be up and about, I went upstairs to their floor and rang the doorbell. I waited for what seemed like a long enough time, and then rang the doorbell a second time. I waited a little bit longer, then, figuring no one was home, decided to leave.

As soon as I entered the lift, I heard their door open and immediately popped out again to talk to them. The gentleman opened the door wide but was still in his pajamas. The lady was nowhere to be seen, and there were signs of ongoing housecleaning (a vacuum cleaner in the middle of the floor, etc.).

I apologized. He didn't invite me in. I explained why I needed to talk with them, we discussed the issue, exchanged phone numbers, and I left.

Should I not have rung the doorbell twice? How long does one wait after knocking/ringing before assuming no one is home? Was 10 a.m. on a Saturday too early?

How would Miss Manners have handled this situation?

As a general rule, two knocks and after 10 a.m. work fine. Both of you came out unscathed. Or you could have left a note under the door.

For true neighbor emergencies, however, the timing and intensity will likely be dictated by the situation’s urgency. Basement flooding has precedence, Miss Manners assures you, over sugarless cakes.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com. You can also follow her @RealMissManners.