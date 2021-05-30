Now that people can read the paper online without exposing themselves, Miss Manners will transfer the rule to your situation. As long as you are decently covered, polite neighbors are required not to register in their minds any glimpse they may have of you. They should therefore not greet you with, “I see you had a lot of trash this week. Nice jammies, though.” (Others’ trash is another thing that should not be noticed.) If they do, the response should be a puzzled, “I beg your pardon?”