I ended up locking myself in my bedroom and refusing to participate. My husband is mad that I did not even come out to say goodbye.

I sent everyone this email:

"Hi Family — I am glad you enjoyed yourselves on Saturday. I stayed in my room. I was given 30 minutes to come to terms with the idea that the number of the people on my property was going to quintuple. I am an introverted rule-follower, and that is not enough time for me to become comfortable with this idea, especially during the stay-at-home order.

AD

AD

"What I was originally told, and I was given over a week to consider and become comfortable with, is that two to three people would be picnicking in my front yard — a small, socially distanced group, from one household. This is something I was willing to try as a test run for my mother's birthday. What I got was more than double the number of guests with only a 30-minute warning.

"(Mother-in-law) is impulsive and unable to consider the consequences of her actions. I do not expect and am not asking that anything change there. The rest of you, however, know this. You also know that (Husband) and I rarely have guests over during normal times, much less during a pandemic.

"So here is what I propose: Next time you are invited to my house and the invitation comes from someone other than me or (Husband) directly, please confirm with us. It could be a simple 'Hey, what time should I be over on Saturday?' or 'Do you want me to bring anything for the party?' or 'Can I bring my new boyfriend with me?'

AD

AD

"You all have my email address now. You should have my cell, because I've been on a number of text strings, but here it is again. Thank you for your respectful consideration."

Did I overstep? How can I set boundaries without being rude?

Well, you probably won’t be troubled with family visits again soon. While your exasperation is understandable, no good is likely to come from the way you expressed it.

Miss Manners agrees with your husband that locking yourself in was inhospitable, when a wave and apologetic smile, even from behind a glass door, would have softened the edge. And your email could have explained your reaction by saying you were discombobulated by the radically altered plans, and would have welcomed them with advance agreement about guests and precautions.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com. You can also follow her @RealMissManners.