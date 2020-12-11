Their parents are no different. Usually they show up with a bag of all the same items, then they just hand them out unwrapped and untagged. Not really a lot of effort and thought. They seem to like getting nicely wrapped, individualized gifts from us, they just don't bother to thank us.

Am I wrong for being done? Anytime we give them a gift, they grab it and disappear, not to be seen for the rest of the day. I was hurt then, and I am hurt now. It seems Christmas with these relatives is more about greed than seeing family. They all have jobs, but still act like they are in elementary school when it comes to gifts: totally entitled.

I know with giving gifts, it is the thought that counts, but my thoughts are that it's time to stop. What are yours?

That it is time to stop. Evidently, this is a burden on everyone. Not just you, but the parents, who are at a loss about how to select presents to please individuals, and the nieces and nephews for whom showing gratitude is too much trouble.

Presents are not owed, like some sort of tax for being in a family. The idea is supposed to be mutual thoughtfulness, which is not working in this case. So to be thoughtful to people who can’t handle present exchanges, Miss Manners suggests that you tell them that it will be enough pleasure for you to see them, without everyone having that extra bother.

Dear Miss Manners: Growing up, I was told by my parents that the light by the front door should be left on only if one was prepared to receive guests; if it was off, then nobody should knock, unless it was an emergency. Is this a legitimate custom? And, if so, does it have any credibility today?

I have a luncheon bet riding on the reply, though my mother will undoubtedly make me pay no matter what.

Someone who is so good at making rules that she gets away with decreeing that she wins no matter what is not someone with whom Miss Manners cares to tangle. She can only assure you that your parents’ rule about outside lights may apply to you, but it is not generally known or practiced.

People may turn on such lights at night not to invite company, but to keep intruders away. What would-be visitors need to know nowadays is that there are many forms of communication by which to inquire in advance if they would be welcome.

